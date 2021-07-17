STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

IOC President Thomas Bach visit Hiroshima as Olympic Truce comes into force

Over 125 years ago, when Pierre de Coubertin revived Olympics, he saw them as a way to promote peace among nations and people and that mission continues to be at the heart of these Games, Bach said.

Published: 17th July 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach offers flowers to Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during his visit Friday, July 16, 2021, in Hiroshima, western Japan

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach offers flowers to Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during his visit Friday, July 16, 2021, in Hiroshima, western Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HIROSHIMA: The United Nations Truce Resolution for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 came into force from Friday and on this occasion, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, visited Hiroshima, the city of peace.

During his speech, he recalled the role of sport and the Olympic Games to build bridges, bring people together and shape peace. Addressing the audience gathered at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, President Bach in a release said: "This resolution was adopted by consensus by all UN Members States. It calls for a cessation of hostilities and urges the UN Member States to ensure the peaceful organisation of the Olympic Games. This call for an Olympic Truce is in fact a 3,000-year-old tradition, already put in place for the ancient Olympic Games, thereby highlighting their contribution to peace."

He said: "Peace was also central to the thinking of the founder of the International Olympic Committee, Pierre de Coubertin. When he revived the Olympic Games over 125 years ago, he saw them as a way to promote peace among nations and people. This peace mission continues to be at the heart of the Olympic Games."

ALSO READ: International Olympic Committee's Thomas Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

"Today, I am here to remember all the people who are commemorated at this very place. Today I am here to pay respect to Hiroshima, as a city of peace and to all the people of Hiroshima. Today I am here to reaffirm to all of them our peace mission in the Olympic Movement. In seven days from now, the Olympic athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will send a resounding message from Tokyo and Japan to the world: we need more solidarity, he said.

"More solidarity within societies and more solidarity among societies. Without solidarity, there is no peace. In this way, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a beacon of hope for a better and more peaceful future."

Before delivering his speech at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, the IOC President laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph.

After visiting the museum and touring the permanent exhibition, President Bach met a survivor, Kajiya Fumiaki. The IOC President was very moved by a private conversation with the 82-year-old about his experiences. President Bach was inspired by his testimony and by his commitment to peace and his great support for the Olympic Games and their peace mission. In fact, the former teacher had expressed his support as a torchbearer for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Thomas Bach was accompanied by IOC Member in Japan Watanabe Morinari, and by Hashimoto Seiko, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

At the same time, John Coates, Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, visited Nagasaki. He was joined by IOC Member in Japan Yamashita Yasuhiro, and by Endo Toshiaki, the Vice-President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Pierre de Coubertin Thomas Bach International Olympic Committee Hiroshima
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp