STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

No Sun Yang, but China eager to atone for 'worst Olympic flop'

Controversial swimmer Sun Yang was banned last month for more than four years after a second doping violation.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang

Disgraced Chinese swimming star Sun Yang (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SHANGHAI: China are missing banned superstar Sun Yang but they will take a record contingent to Tokyo seeking a strong showing with their own Olympics just months away.

The world's most populous country topped the medals table at Beijing 2008 but then slumped to third behind the United States and Britain at Rio 2016, their worst Olympic performance in two decades with 26 golds.

The disappointment was summed up in a tweet by the state-run Xinhua news agency which said: "No gold for CHN gymnasts, Team China have suffered the worst Olympic flop at Rio 2016."

At the Tokyo Games, which were pushed back a year by the coronavirus and will finally open on July 23, China will have a giant squad of 777 athletes and staff, their largest contingent at an overseas Olympics.

But if they are to improve on Rio, China will have to do it without their biggest star.

Controversial swimmer Sun, a triple Olympic gold medallist, was banned last month for more than four years after a second doping violation.

In his absence, China does not have an internationally recognised big name, but the country will still anticipate hoovering up gold medals in diving, table tennis and weightlifting.

Chinese media has branded its divers a "Dream Team" capable of carting off all eight golds in the sport. 

There are also high hopes for the women's volleyball side, led by star spiker Zhu Ting, and in the swimming pool with Zhang Yufei.

Chinese media dubbed the 23-year-old Zhang "the new butterfly queen" after she soared at the national swimming championships in May, winning five gold medals and a silver.

Beijing Olympics loom

China's performances at the Olympics and place in the medals table are always a source of national pride, but there is added spice this time because of the fierce historical rivalry between China and Japan.

Moreover, because of the year's delay to the Tokyo Olympics, there is just six months between the Summer Games in Japan and Winter Games in Beijing.

The 2022 Olympics in the Chinese capital will come into sharp view immediately after Tokyo, especially when it comes to how organisers will deal with the coronavirus.

Sports blogger Ma Bowen is confident that China will come second in the medals table in Tokyo, behind the United States, partly because Chinese athletes will feel more at home in the familiar surroundings of Japan than they did in Rio.

"Because the Winter Olympics are right on our doorstep, China will want good results (in Tokyo) to drive everyone's enthusiasm for sport," added Ma, who has 800,000 followers on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"After Chinese people feel the vibe in Tokyo, they will pay more attention to the Beijing Games."

Like all athletes, China's competitors have been badly disrupted by the coronavirus, restricted to national tournaments and training in secure "bubbles" in the lead-up to Tokyo.

State media has, however, been keen to give the impression that they are gamely ploughing on with limited impact to their preparations.

Because of repeated obstacles thrown up by the virus, there will be particular interest in the women's football team.

The "Steel Roses" endured a tortuous qualifying campaign that saw them quarantined and training in a hotel corridor in Australia in the earliest days of the pandemic.

After repeated delays and rescheduling, they finally sealed a last-ditch spot in Tokyo in April after defeating South Korea in extra time in a tense play-off.

Fittingly, China's match-winner was Wang Shuang, the Wuhan native who was stranded in the city when the outbreak emerged there towards the end of 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sun Yang Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp