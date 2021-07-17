STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic countdown: From the verge of quitting to Tokyo, Bhavani Devi's story

Bhavani Devi's biggest achievement so far is a silver medal she won in the 2017 World Cup event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Published: 17th July 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi

Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: From being on the verge of quitting the sport to becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, life has come a long way for CA Bhavani Devi.

Bhavani, who took up fencing during her school days to avoid classes, qualified for the individual sabre section following the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) Method employed after she could not participate in the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifying event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia-Oceania region based on the world rankings as of April 5, 2021, and Bhavani ranked 45th at that time bagged one of the slots. Her best ranking ever is 36 she achieved in 2017.

However, the 27-year-old daughter of a Chennai temple priest, Bhavani had nearly quit the sport in 2016, unable to bear the high cost of pursuing a sport that is not known much in India. A top-quality fencing suit itself costs a few lakhs and, factoring in the cost of the sword and the electronic equipment, it was too much for their meagre finances and the sponsorship she got from the Tamil Nadu government.

A sponsorship by GoSports Foundation came as a godsend for her.

Her family had spent a lot of money. Several business people also came forward to help, but still, it was difficult for Bhavani to arrange all those things.

"GoSports Foundation selected me under their scholarship scheme called Rahul Dravid Mentorship Programme. When I went for the interview, I never thought I would get the scholarship because fencing was not a popular sport. I decided that if I didn't get the scholarship, I would stay back home [in Chennai] and stop fencing," said Bhavani during a media interaction recently as she recalled the hardships she and her family faced in pursuit of her passion.

Having started fencing in 2004, Bhavani started with bamboo sticks.

"[At school] they gave me six sport options including fencing. All the other options were filled by the time I joined and I was left with fencing. It sounded new to me and I was eager to try it. Many didn't even know fencing existed in India then. It was a very new sport, especially to Tamil Nadu," she said of her journey.

Though initially she chose fencing to avoid classes, defeat in her first competition disturbed her a lot and she became determined to win her next match.

Bhavani, who was initially coached by Sagar Lagu at the national level and currently trains with Nicola Zanotti in Italy, won her first international medal in 2009 -- a bronze in the team event at the 2nd Commonwealth Championship in Malaysia. That was followed by another team bronze in the 2010 Asian Fencing Championship in the Philippines, silver (team) and bronze (individual) in Commonwealth Championships in 2012, and silver in the 2015 Asian Championships in Mongolia.

Her biggest achievement so far is a silver medal she won in the 2017 World Cup event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Now that she has qualified for Tokyo, Bhavani, who will start her campaign on July 28, is hoping to make the most of her opportunity and go for the medal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavani Devi Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp