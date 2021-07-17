STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: 90m is the new normal for German javelin superstar Johannes Vetter

Johannes Vetter is all fired up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where he is a clear favorite to win gold after throwing farther than 90m seven times this year alone.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

German javelin superstar Johannes Vetter

German javelin superstar Johannes Vetter (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

TOKYO: German javelin superstar Johannes Vetter is all fired up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where he is a clear favorite to win gold after throwing farther than 90m seven times this year alone.

Vetter has been in amazing form in 2021, consistently throwing over 90 meters. No other javelin thrower has been able to get close to him. It is this consistency that makes him favourite for gold in Tokyo, although it is difficult for him to describe what the secret is.

"It is really difficult to explain to someone who has never thrown a javelin because there are so many small movements in such a short time. For example, when I land on my right leg and switch to my left leg, we are talking about 200 or 250 milliseconds, " he said in an interview to Tokyo 2020 (Olympics.com).

Johannes is eyeing not only the top prize at Tokyo but also at smashing the long-standing world record of 98.48m set by three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny in 1996. The 28-year-old last year unleashed a monster throw of 97.76m at the Continental Tour Gold level athletics event in Chorzow, Poland in September 2020 and threatened Zelezny's record. He not only broke his own national record but also put himself second on the all-time list of javelin throwers.

Notably, his 2021 personal best came just weeks ago, a 96.29m effort at the European Team Championships in Chorzow, Poland. It is the third-longest javelin throw of all time. "I'm really proud of myself for what I did last year. And I mean, one more reason was just to show the whole society that it's still possible to do something good and have big achievements also in those difficult times," Vetter said.

Tokyo 2020 will mark the second occasion Vetter has competed at an Olympics. At Rio 2016, he finished fourth. During the post-competition interview, he cried. They weren't tears of regret but of pride and gratitude.

"I was crying because I was proud of myself and so proud of my coach and my whole team, of my family and friends who are always supporting me. So it was not like, 'Oh, come on, I didn't throw six centimetres further than the third athlete," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johannes Vetter Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp