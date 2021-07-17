Tokyo Olympics-bound sportspersons get morale booster from Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, through a video-conference call on Friday, boosted the morale of the 12 sportspersons selected from the State for the Tokyo Olympics. Stalin said he was proud to see so many sportspersons from TN in the India team.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would support them to achieve their goals; the government would ensure that they receive world-class gear, food, accommodation, and coaching. Speaking on the State government’s cash reward for Olympic medalists, he hoped that all the sportspersons become eligible for it. He also congratulated the coaches.

The Tokyo-bound sportspersons from the State are: Bhavani Devi (Fencing); Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis); Sarath Kamal (Table Tennis); Nethra Kumanan, Ganapathy, and Varun (Sailing); Arockia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Dhanalakshmi, Subha Venkatesan, and Revathi Veeramani (Relay Race); and Mariyappan Thangavelu ( High Jump). The Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development was also present.