Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooting and boxing contingent not required to quarantine

Indian shooting and boxing contingent at the Olympics would not be required to undergo a quarantine period as they have landed in Tokyo.

Published: 17th July 2021

Indian Shooting Team

Indian Shooting Team (Photo | SAI Media)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shooting and boxing contingent at the Olympics would not be required to undergo a quarantine period as they have landed in Tokyo from Zagreb (Croatia) and Assisi (Italy) respectively.

This means that both the contingent would be able to start their training once they settle down.

"No quarantine is required for shooters as they have come from Croatia. The shooters are fine and they are currently resting in the Games Village after a long flight. They will start training in a short time after completing their rest," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told ANI.

Speaking about the boxing contingent, sources in the know said: "They are not required to undergo quarantine as they are headed to Tokyo from Italy. You can expect them to start training once they test negative for COVID-19. The whole idea behind training in Italy was to ensure that there is no break in training when the boxers reach Tokyo due to quarantine rules."

The Indian shooting contingent had shifted its base to Croatia to train for the showpiece event. The Indian shooting and boxing team arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23.

On Friday, the Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia. The squad for Tokyo 2020 consists of Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.

On the other hand, the boxing contingent comprises Asian Games champion Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg). The women's squad includes Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

