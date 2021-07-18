STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympics Games 1932, 1936 and 1948: Blast from past

With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, we takes a look at interesting facts and trivia about the Games from its previous editions.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

1948 London Olympics saw the American Bob Mathias (C), only 17 at the time, become the youngest gold medalist in the decathlon. He had apparently taken up the sport only four months earlier.

1948 London Olympics saw Bob Mathias (C), only 17 at the time, become the youngest gold medalist in the decathlon. He had apparently taken up the sport only four months earlier. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, PTI takes a look at interesting facts and trivia about the Games from its previous editions.

Here are some highlights and fun facts from the Olympics Games held in 1932, 1936 and 1948.

Los Angeles Olympics (1932) 

*An Olympic Village was built for the first time and became a model for future games, in Baldwin Hills, occupied by male athletes. Female athletes were housed at a hotel.

*The three-tiered victory podium was used for the first time at the Summer Games.

*It was also the first time the national anthem from the gold medalist's country was played and the flag of the winner was raised.

*In field hockey, only three nations took part. The USA lost both matches, 1-24 to India and 2-9 to Japan, but still won a bronze medal.

*Olympic Boulevard, one of LA's most well-known streets, was renamed to honour the Games. It was formerly called 10th Street.

*Due to an official's error, the 3,000 m steeplechase went for 3,460 m or one extra lap.

*Colombia made its first appearance at the Olympic Games.

Berlin Olympics (1936)

*The Berlin Games are best remembered for Adolf Hitler's failed attempt to use them to prove his theories of Aryan racial superiority.

*The 1936 Games were the first to be broadcast on television. Twenty-five television viewing rooms were set up in the Greater Berlin area, allowing the locals to follow the Games free of charge.

*A new 100,000-seat track and field stadium was built for the Games, as well as six gymnasiums and other smaller arenas.

*The 1936 Games were the first to employ the torch relay.

*USA's Jesse Owens won four gold medals in the sprint and long jump events and became the most successful athlete to compete in Berlin.

*USA's Marjorie Gestring, 13, won the gold medal in springboard diving. She remains the youngest female gold medallist in the history of the Summer Olympic Games.

*Twelve-year-old Inge Sorensen of Denmark earned a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke, making her the youngest medallist ever in an individual event.

*Japanese pole vaulters Shuhei Nishida and Sueo Oe tied for second place and after that, they refused to compete against each other and then they decided to cut the two medals in half and paste half silver and half bronze into one.

*Basketball, canoeing and field handball all made their first appearances.

*Basketball was played on outdoor tennis courts made of clay and sand.

London Olympics (1948)

*The 1948 Games were held after a 12-year hiatus, caused by the outbreak of World War II.

*Germany and Japan, the defeated powers in World War II, were not invited to participate.

*The Soviet Union did not participate, but the Games were the first to be attended by communist countries, including Hungary, Yugoslavia, and Poland.

*They were known as the "austerity games" because of budgetary restraints.

*There was no Olympic Village; the male athletes were housed at an army camp in Uxbridge, while the women stayed in dormitories at Southlands College.

*Starting blocks for athletes in sprint races (100m to 400m) were introduced for the first time.

*Dutch athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen, a 30-year-old mother of two children, won four gold medals. She entered four sprint events and won all four.

*American Bob Mathias became the youngest gold medalist in the decathlon, winning the event at age 17, only four months after taking up the sport.

*Hungarian shooter Karoly Takacs, whose right hand was shattered by a grenade in 1938, taught himself to shoot with his left hand and 10 years later, he won an Olympic gold medal in the rapid-fire pistol event at the 1948 Games.

*Americans, led by diver Sammy Lee, won every men's swimming and diving event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Tokyo Olympics Trivia Los Angeles Olympics 1932 Berlin Olympics 1936 London Olympics 1948
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp