Olympics: Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das begin training in Tokyo

India archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Monday began their training in Tokyo ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | World Archery Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: India archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Monday began their training in Tokyo ahead of the upcoming Olympics.

The first batch of Indian Olympic-bound athletes landed in Tokyo on Sunday and all of them will begin their training today.

Deepika and Atanu form the mixed team and they kickstarted their training in order to be best prepared for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian contingent that departed for Tokyo from New Delhi on July 17, after an official send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, safely reached Japan and checked into the Olympics Games Village.

All 88 athletes underwent Covid-19 testing at the airport and were found to be negative. Their PVC cards were also validated at the airport.

Archery would host five events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics -- men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team. The event will get underway from July 23 and it will run up to July 31 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Archery is one event where India is yet to win a medal at the Olympics. However, this time around, the country is confident of its archery contingent as all four qualified competitors go into the competition having done well in their previous competitions.

