STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Eyes on Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das as Indian archers look to end Games drought

Four Indian archers have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games and they are -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With four days to go for the Tokyo Olympics to get underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touch to their preparations for the showpiece event. The Indian contingent is no different as 127 athletes will look to give it their all and bring glory to the country. And the archers in the contingent are expected to rise to the challenge and bring glory with their performances.

Archery would host five events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics -- men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team. More than 120 athletes across the world are expected to participate in the events. They will get underway from July 23 and it will run up to July 31 at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Archery is one event where India is yet to win a medal at the Olympics. However, this time around, the country is confident of its archery contingent as all four qualified competitors go into the competition having done well in their previous competitions.

Four Indian archers have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games and they are -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari.

Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Jadhav are the three archers who would be competing in the men's individual event and these three also make up the men's team. The women's team has not qualified for the upcoming Olympics.

Deepika Kumari who is now the number one archer in world rankings after winning gold at the Paris World Cup, is the lone Indian participant in the women's individual event. Deepika won three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. Along with winning women's individual event, she also won a gold in women's recurve team event and mixed event with husband Atanu Das.

After winning gold at the World Cup in Paris, Deepika has emerged as a medal favourite. However, earlier at the Games in London and Rio, Deepika disappointed as she was not able to bring back a medal and now she would look to finally end her Olympics drought. She would hope to take her form into the mega event, which would be her third Olympics. The world number one now has the country's eyeballs on her, and it would be interesting to see whether she can continue with the momentum that she grabbed during the Paris World Cup.

Talking about Atanu Das, the 29-year-old had bagged an Olympic quota at the 2019 World Championships. The archer had made his first Olympic appearance in 2016 in Rio, but he was not able to go past the round-of-16 stage. Now, he would look to go all the way in both individual and men's team events.

Tarundeep Rai is the oldest member of the archery team. The 37-year-old will represent the country at the Olympics for the third time. The two-time Asian Games medallist will look to guide the team and hopefully come back with a medal. Tarundeep had earlier represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Pravin Jadhav had attained qualification for the Tokyo Olympics when India men's recurve team bagged a silver medal in 2019. Jadhav also topped the standings of all Indian archers during the selection trials at the Army Sports Institute in Pune this year.

The Indian archery contingent might be small in number, but all of them have had enough game time behind them, and it is safe to expect at least one medal from these four talented archers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Kumari Atanu Das Indian Archery Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp