STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

I want to prove to myself that I can win: Deepika Kumari

The World number one archer, who is gearing up for her third straight Olympics, has never lived up to the expectation, making early exits in her previous appearances in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

World Number One Archer Deepika Kumari

Indian archer Deepika Kumari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TOKYO: Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari says she wants to prove to herself that she is capable of wining a medal at the Olympics after missing out in the last two editions.

The World number one archer, who is gearing up for her third straight Olympics, has never lived up to the expectation, making early exits in her previous appearances in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"I want to prove to myself that I can win," Deepika, who started her pre-Olympic training here on Monday, told World Archery ahead of the Games.

"So it's very important for me, my entire archery team and my country. It's very important because Indian archery does not have an Olympic medal so I want to win."

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist had become world No 1 ahead of her maiden Olympic appearance in London but only to make a first round exit.

"At my first Olympics, I was ranked world number one, though I was not aware of it much. It was kind of a fantasy for me being the first Olympics," she said.

Back as world No 1 after winning successive World Cup gold medals this year, Deepika said: "A lot has changed since then. I've worked really hard mentally which is giving me a lot of positive results.

"I was left very much behind at the last two Olympics, so I'm working on that and building my confidence with it. I'm continuously trying to better my performance."

The Indian archers had their first practice session at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Monday.

Deepika will be the lone female Indian archer at the Olympics after the women's team failed to qualify.

After the qualifications round on the opening day of the Games on Friday, Deepika will have her first event, the mixed pair competition, on Saturday.

Her individual event will begin on July 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika kumari Olympics Tokyo olympics
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp