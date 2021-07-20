Mission Olympics: Pravin Jadhav’s village will win if archers hit bullseye

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: When Pravin Jadhav, a member of the Indian men’s archery team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, used to join his parents as a farm labourer during his boyhood, he was not doing anything very unusual.

Hundreds of other children in Sarde, a hamlet of around 1,100 in the drought-prone Satara district of Maharashtra, did the same.

Acute poverty forces boys/ girls of Jadhav’s village to join their parents as daily wage earners to supplement their family income.

Vikas Bhujbal, a school teacher who taught the archer, said while the elders are paid Rs 300 a day to work in the bajra and jowar farms, the children who join their parents get half the sum.

Bhujbal said Jadhav’s parents come from a less than humble background with no house or land of their own. “They work in the farms of others as daily wage workers. There are days they do not get work and struggle to meet daily expenses. But poverty did not stop Pravin from chasing his dream,” he said.

Jadhav’s village lacks basic facilities. It depends on wells and bore wells for water, the potholed roads have puddles of water in the monsoon, there is no primary health centre and the single local school is up to Class VII only. Beyond this, the children of Sarde have to walk a fair distance to attend school.

But the years of neglect appears to be slowly changing. The village has seen a steady flow of visitors, including the local MLA and MP, to meet the rising star. They presented flower bouquets to his parents and Bhujbal noticed that some of these visitors have shared those photographs on social media.

Like other fellow villagers, Bhujbal thinks if Jadhav does well at the Olympics, the village will draw attention and things will take a turn for the better. “Mere wishes are not enough to change the lives of people in our village,” he said.