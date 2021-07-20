STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Poverty made Pravin Jadhav turn to sport to escape travails of daily wager parents 

He told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction with other fellow Olympians last week that if he had not taken up the sport, he would have ended up like his parents, as daily wagers. 

Published: 20th July 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  “Pravin is a ray of hope, we have a dream,” said another villager. Although not hot favourites at the highest level, the Indian team of Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai is no pushover either.

Having given a decent account of themselves in recent times, this team is ranked eighth in the world.

They head to Yumenoshima Park, the Olympic archery venue, as dark horses. Poverty played a part in Jadhav becoming a sports star.

He told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction with other fellow Olympians last week that if he had not taken up the sport, he would have ended up like his parents, as daily wagers. 

Like other children in the village, he took to running as it cost nothing. But then, to be good at athletics, nutritious food is required, which his parents could not afford.

So local coaches suggested he take up archery and sent him for trials to Pune.

After making his mark, he was sent to an academy in Amaravati and now he is ready to take on the world. 

TOMORROW: SHOOTER AISHWARYA S TOMAR

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atanu Das Tarundeep Rai Pravin Jadhav Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp