Poverty made Pravin Jadhav turn to sport to escape travails of daily wager parents 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: “Pravin is a ray of hope, we have a dream,” said another villager. Although not hot favourites at the highest level, the Indian team of Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai is no pushover either.

Having given a decent account of themselves in recent times, this team is ranked eighth in the world.

They head to Yumenoshima Park, the Olympic archery venue, as dark horses. Poverty played a part in Jadhav becoming a sports star.

He told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction with other fellow Olympians last week that if he had not taken up the sport, he would have ended up like his parents, as daily wagers.

Like other children in the village, he took to running as it cost nothing. But then, to be good at athletics, nutritious food is required, which his parents could not afford.

So local coaches suggested he take up archery and sent him for trials to Pune.

After making his mark, he was sent to an academy in Amaravati and now he is ready to take on the world.

TOMORROW: SHOOTER AISHWARYA S TOMAR