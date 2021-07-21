STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Australian Olympic equestrian rider Jamie Kermond suspended after positive cocaine test

Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended just days before Tokyo Olympic Games for returning a positive drug test for cocaine.

Published: 21st July 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond

Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has been provisionally suspended just days before Tokyo Olympic Games for returning a positive drug test for cocaine.

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed that Kermond failed a drug test. "The Australian Olympic Committee has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia as an interested party," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an AOC spokesman as a saying.

The sport's governing body also issued a statement saying Kermond would be offered support following his suspension. "Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021," it read.

"The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021. Cocaine is prohibited in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021."

"Mr Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place."

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Equestrian Australia has spoken with Kermond and support services will be offered to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamie Kermond Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp