Mission Olympics: Village prays as shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar takes aim

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Known in childhood for his accuracy with a sling while aiming at fruits in trees, Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar has come a long way.

The 20-year-old is going to the Olympics as a part of the Indian shooting contingent.

Playing with other children in the village and showing off his talent with the sling was fun, although life in Ratanpur in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh is anything but.

About 125 kms from Indore, the village has a primary health centre which does not have a doctor.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Pregnant women travel several kilometres for delivery.

Even that is hazardous because of the condition of the road, which becomes worse during monsoon.

The village of over 2,000 inhabitants has four borewells.

Locals claim that on an average, three of these malfunction at peak summer, forcing them to walk to another village for water.

As Tomar heads for the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo, villagers of Ratanpur are hoping he wins a medal.

They believe the shooter’s success will bring their village in national limelight and their living conditions will improve.

He is the youngest of three children and the only son in a family of farmers.

“The entire village, particularly youngsters, are waiting for the Olympics, probably more than a cricket World Cup final featuring India. A good performance by Aishwarya will bring our village into prominence and hopefully, authorities will pay heed to our problems,” said Narendra Singh Gaur, a farmer and resident of Ratanpur.

Nitiraj Tomar, the shooter’s uncle, informs that in the late 90s the village got a primary health centre with one doctor.

After a few years, the doctor was shifted to a community health centre in Jhirniya block, around 5 kms from the village.

“Only an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife and a dresser run the health centre in our village. We often travel to Jhirniya for diagnosis of ailments,” he said.

But because the health centre in Jhirniya doesn’t have a lady doctor, pregnant women often travel to other places.

“They are forced either to travel 70 km to the Khargone district hospital or 45 km to the Khandwa district hospital. But travelling to Khandwa is fraught with hazards because a 10 km stretch is not exactly a road. It’s hell during monsoon,” lamented the shooter’s uncle.

According to the first-time Olympian’s distant relative Vijay Tomar, there have been incidents when the condition of patients deteriorated on way to Khandwa due to the bad state of the road.

“Residents of our village and the neighbourhood raised the issue with authorities, but a solution eludes us. A few years back, that particular stretch was repaired, but it was soon back to what it was.”

Village sarpanch Janki Bai Rawat’s husband Veer Bahadur Rawat (who actually operates as sarpanch) denied there is scarcity of water, but admitted there are other problems.

“We’ve raised the issues of the bad road and the village health centre not having a doctor with local Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki and BJP MP from Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (who died of Covid-19 in March), but they remain unaddressed. We’ve been told that the doctor will remain attached to Jhirniya,” he said.

Incidentally, Rawat doesn’t know about Tomar and what he is up to. “There is a promising sportsperson from our village, but I don’t know his name or which sport he is into.”

Amid all this, villagers are ready to pray for their star.

It is said that almost all Indian shooters are capable of doing well on their day and Tomar had shot gold in the 50m rifle three position event at the World Cup in Delhi earlier this year.

He had also bagged silver in 10m air rifle with the men’s team and bronze in 50m rifle three position and mixed team at the same competition.

Tomorrow: Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary