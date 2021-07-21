STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo2020: World leaders from 15 nations to attend opening ceremony

World leaders who have already promised their attendance in the opening ceremony include French President Emmanuel Macron and US first lady Jill Biden among others.

Published: 21st July 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Official logo of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Official logo of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

By PTI

TOKYO: Leaders from around 15 countries are expected to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the COVID-hit Tokyo Olympics.

Reports in Japan have suggested that those attending the ceremony in person could be as low as 1,000 due to the pandemic.

The decision to limit the number of attendees during the opening ceremony at the National Stadium here was taken in view of the organisers' efforts to control the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japanese government Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying by 'Kyodo' news agency.

He said around 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, adding that there is still uncertainty over the number of VIPs attending the opening ceremony.

World leaders who have already promised their attendance in the opening ceremony are French President Emmanuel Macron, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and US first lady Jill Biden among others.

But the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan has forced many leaders to cancel their visits for the sport's showpiece event.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato said the Games will give Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga "valuable opportunity to build up personal relationships" with the world leaders which has been hampered for the last one-and-half years because of the pandemic.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency sans spectators due to the global pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Emmanuel Macron Jill Biden Tokyo Yoshihide Suga
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp