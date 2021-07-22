STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics men's soccer: Australia shocks Argentina 2-0

Australia is now at the top of Group C ahead of Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Lachlan Wales celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan

Australia's Lachlan Wales celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAPPORO: Two-time Olympic men's soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead of Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008.

Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.

