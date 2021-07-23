STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

All eyes on Vikas Krishan as boxers open Olympic campaign aiming to negotiate difficult draws

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan is chasing a medal in what is his third and, in all likelihood, final shot at Olympic glory.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TOKYO: The seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) will open India's boxing campaign here on Saturday against local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa, just one of the several tricky opponents that the country's pugilists will have to get past as they negotiate a challenging path to the medal rounds.

Vikas will be the lone Indian boxer in action on the opening day of boxing competitions at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena and has therefore opted out of the opening ceremony this evening.

The 29-year-old is chasing a medal in what is his third and, in all likelihood, final shot at Olympic glory.

He has almost every other medal in his cabinet, including the world championships and is desperately pursuing the Olympic podium, his efforts also including stints in the US professional circuit.

"I cannot be more prepared than what I am right now," he had told PTI in an interview before the Games and the preparations is set to be put through a very tough test.

Vikas' 25-year-old opponent is of Ghanian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

If the Haryana-lad crosses this hurdle, he will be fighting Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16.

Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

The nine Indian boxers in fray at the Games were handed draws ranging from tricky to difficult on Thursday.

The group is expected to make up for the disappointment of the 2016 Rio Games where the nation did not win any medals after a bronze each in 2008 and 2012.

Top seed and world no.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) was among the four who got byes into the pre-quarters.

But the road to medal rounds does not seem easy for any of them.

Panghal will step into the ring on July 31 in the last-16-stage against the winner of the contest between Botswana's Mahommed Rajab Otukile and Colombia's Yuberjen Herney Rivas Martinez.

Martinez was the light flyweight silver-medallist at the Rio Games.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) will start her campaign in the women's draw.

She is up against Dominica's Miguelina Hernandez and would be facing Colombian third seed Ingrit Lorena Victoria Valencia if she wins the lung-opener.

Valencia is the 2016 Olympic bronze-medallist and also the Pan American Games champion.

Satish Kumar (+91kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) were the other Indians to get first-round byes.

The United States has won a mammoth 50 Olympic gold medals in boxing and a record 114 medals in total (men's and women's events combined).

Cuba has won 37 Olympic gold medals in boxing.

Kazakhstan has won at least one boxing gold medal in each of the past six Olympic Games.

At the 2016 Rio Games, which was marred by controversies over the quality of judging, Uzbekistan took home seven medals in boxing, three of them being gold, to finish joint highest alongside Cuba.

A total of 289 boxers from 81 countries will be fighting it out at the Games this time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Krishan Indian Boxers At Tokyo Olympics ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp