Confident that our potential will shine: Karnataka Olympic Association President

For Dr. K. Govindaraj, dreams of yesterday could probably become a reality of tomorrow. With the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 taking off, the President, Karnataka Olympic Association, and Vice-President, Indian Olympic Association, feels that India’s chances of winning are bright and that the excitement of yearning to win the possible and the impossible makes the experience even more thrilling. As he wishes the Indian contingent the very best for the Games, he stresses that the journey of Indian sports has come a long way, although there is more to be done.

What is your expectation from the Olympics?

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will start tomorrow and go on till August 8. From India, a total of 150 players, coaches and technical staff will represent the country. It is the biggest contingent sent so far to the Games, and I believe that we have good potential to win the best tally till now. With the pandemic still around, my only advice to all sportspersons participating in the event is to take extra precautions and maintain healthy practices during the entire duration of the Games.

Did Covid-19 hamper the spirit of participants?

There is no discouragement among the players and their spirits are high. Although the pandemic did hamper their practice sessions and many could not attend camps, they strived hard on their own, and I am confident that their potential will definitely shine during the Games.

Which event do you think India has a good chance of winning?

I am hopeful of winning medals in all events, but specifically, we have good chances in boxing, wrestling, shooting, golf and badminton. But again, it is ‘Day’s luck’; how the day turns out for the sportsperson, especially in terms of body performance, health, weather, mindset...you cannot play the same way every day. Also, during every Olympics, we used to have nearly 3-5 hockey players from Karnataka, but this year, Covid played spoilsport.

How about restrictions during the Games?

There are many restrictions. It will be a bubble and no spectators. Once they arrive in the country, the sportsperson or official is not allowed outside the venue. He or she has to travel only between the venue and the Olympic village or the hotel.

Coming to India’s sporting journey, what are your views?

We have reasonably improved over the years and are constantly improving. Earlier, there was a lack of facilities. For example, in hockey, players used to practise on mud fields while international events were held on turf. Now the standards have improved. Even with basketball, until 7-8 years ago, we did not have wooden flooring; players were playing on cement or bitumen floors. Now, we have wooden flooring in major cities. Likewise for other sports. But, I feel that it is meagre for a country of our size. We have tremendous talent in the country but we need to inspire them.

What are the main challenges in pulling talent?

Parents need to change their mindset. Most of them focus only on academics, even when the child is interested in sports. So, a major responsibility of parents is to encourage children. Apart from education, children have to be involved in sports of any kind for at least 1.5 hours on a daily basis for their physical fitness and mindset building. If both do not synchronise, then it is difficult to succeed as a sportsperson. Another important aspect of sports is that it nurtures discipline; the aim being only to win.

So, parents have to be the first motivators followed by coaches, trainers, institutions, and then the government. On its part, the government has to create more infrastructure of international standards. While we have state and national level infrastructure, only a few cities have international standards. For example, in Karnataka, we do not have a temperaturecontrolled swimming facility, while in Japan and China, a small place with a population of 20,000, has some of the best facilities.

The result being that children as old as 10 years are found swimming in the pools. Government has created sports hostels, but it is limited to giving sporting support and education, which is not enough. Sports development, infrastructure, and training, among other factors, should be the priority and more funds should be allocated.

What is your suggestion to improve infrastructure?

I feel that each state should adopt two sports. For example, Karnataka can adopt basketball and swimming, while Kerala or West Bengal can adopt football and athletics. The idea has to be to make these states the hub of individual sports by providing all infrastructure, be it a sports academy, school, college...a one-stop hub for that particular sport. Funding should be separate and corporates must join hands. We should also focus on rural children where there is good potential.

Government should appoint coaches in every taluk, to begin with, and then identify potential talents. But we do not have the financial strength for such a large initiative. I also feel that every state government should keep a check on red tape in sports. Another important suggestion is to provide more friendly logistics support. Previously, sportspersons would get concessions for railway travel, which is not in practice now. I have written letters to several ministers and officials, even to Narendra Modiji and the Railway Minister, about the concession, but nothing has happened. Some associations, like ours, have ensured that their contingent gets air travel facility, but not all associations can afford it.

But some corporates are focusing on sports through CSR?

They do, but they look at other aspects; sports is not prioritised. All the industries and IT companies

are given land and tax exemptions, but their focus on this important field is not sufficient. I believe that every industrialist in each state has the capability to promote at least one sport, but the will is missing.

How about job reservation for sportspersons?

Every state needs to create job opportunities for successful sportspersons. They have to create sports quotas in public sector undertakings and public service commissions, but currently Railways and some banks provide the option. The Income tax department and Customs have also started but on a smaller scale. Profit-making undertakings, road transport, forest department, etc. should come forward with job

quotas.