India's Day 1 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das to headline action on July 23

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 120 athletes -- 68 men and 52 women -- in Tokyo would achieve.

Check out India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 23 (DAY 1):

Archery: Deepika Kumari - Women’s individual ranking round – 5:30 AM IST

Archery: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rain - Men’s individual ranking round – 9:30 AM IST

Indian athletes from seven sports, including shooting, badminton, archery and hockey, will skip the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday because of COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day, leaving just about 30 in attendance at the event.

From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony that is set to take place in the evening.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.