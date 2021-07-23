Tokyo Olympics: Archers disappoint, Pravin Jadhav likely to partner Deepika Kumari in mixed event

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's Tokyo Olympics campaign officially started on Friday with the individual ranking round in archery for both men and women. And the end results meant a tough path to the medal rounds as well as a ton of confusion for fans.

World No 1 Deepika Kumari finished ninth with 663 points. Her first round score of 334 was decent and at par with what she was scoring earlier during training. But her second round score of 329 let her down and meant a far more difficult draw.

She will now face World No 193 Karma of Bhutan, who finished 56th in the ranking round. If she prevails in the next two rounds, then Deepika will come face-to-face with An Son of South Korea. The 20-year-old Korean prodigy topped the qualification round with an Olympic record score of 680. Incidentally, their only previous exchange was at the very same venue during the Olympic Test Event back in 2019. It was for the gold medal and the Indian lost 0-6.

"I feel my performance was neither good nor bad. It was in between I would say. I'm talking to myself, I'm controlling my emotions and trying to make myself better and better. I want to show my best performance here and I will show that in my next rounds," Deepika said after the completion of the qualification round.

But the men disappointed big time with all three finishing outside the top-30. Debutant Pravin Jadhav finished 31st, ahead of Atanu Das who ended up in 35th place while former Asian Games silver-medalist Tarundeep Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took the 37th spot among 64 archers.

Taking Jadhav's tally (656) into account with Deepika's 663 in the women's event, India ranked ninth in the mixed team competition where the country has the best-ever medal hope.

Mixed conundrum

A lot was said about the mixed team event being India's best shot at a historic Olympic medal and it was expected that the husband-wife duo of Atanu and Deepika will be representing the country but after an Archery Association of India meeting which was attended by the core committee and selection committee along with coach Mim Bahadur, it has been decided that going by current form, Pravin Jadhav is going to partner Deepika.

"Pravin's form is better and he has earned the right to compete," a senior AAI official told this daily. Everybody was disappointed with Atanu's showing. If there are no further hiccups, Atanu will only be taking part in the individual and team sections.

But a medal looks tough either way with Team India opening their campaign against eighth-ranked Chinese Taipei, and should it overcome the first-round hurdle, top-seed Korea would be waiting in the last-eight. In the last World Cup stage prior to Tokyo, Atanu Deepika combined to clinch gold and it was expected to play out much in the same way this time around.

Likewise, the Indian men's team might run into top-seed Korea, who got a bye into the quarters, should they beat eighth-ranked Kazakhstan in the opening round.