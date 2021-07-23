STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Glad that we are one day away from our first match, says Rani Rampal

Following their first Pool A match against the Netherlands, India will take on Germany (July 26), Great Britain (July 28), Ireland (July 30) and South Africa (July 31) before the knockout stage.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

India women hockey team

The Indian hockey team at Tokyo. (Photo @TheHockeyIndia)

By ANI

TOKYO: After appearing in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years at the Rio Games in 2016, the Indian women's hockey team is all set for the first time in history to take part in their second consecutive Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Indian team will be up against World No.1, the Netherlands at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday. Following the disappointing performance in Rio, the Indian team has only grown from strength to strength, winning the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup, the Silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and reaching the quarter finals of the 2018 Women's World Cup for the first time in history.

The Indian women's hockey team also showed their mettle at the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 when they defeated Japan 3-1 to win the gold medal and also when they defeated USA in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 to book a place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani expressed the side's excitement ahead of their Olympic encounter, "It's very exciting to be here in Tokyo. We have worked very hard for this tournament in the last five years, and we can't wait for it to start. It's been a long wait for the Tokyo Games, and we are glad that we are just one day away from our first match. All players are looking good during the practice sessions, and we are very confident about our chances in this competition."

Following their first Pool A match against the Netherlands, India will take on Germany (July 26), Great Britain (July 28), Ireland (July 30) and South Africa (July 31) before the knockout stage, which begins on August 2.

Speaking about the national team's first Tokyo Games match, Indian women's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "The Olympics is the biggest of all tournaments and our team is raring to go. The players have put in all the hard yards and now it's all about going out on the field and giving it their best. This team has played well against the top sides in the recent past and therefore the confidence level in the group is high. We are going to take it one match at a time and try to keep improving with each match." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sjoerd Marijne Olympic hockey Tokyo Olympics Indian women hockey team Womens hockey Indian hockey team Rani Rampal
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp