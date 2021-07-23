Tokyo Olympics: India archery schedule, events, dates, IST time, fixtures, athletes, details and all you need to know

By Online Desk

With just a few hours for the Tokyo Olympics to get underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touch to their preparations for the showpiece event.

The Indian contingent is no different as 127 athletes will look to give it their all and bring glory to the country. And the archers in the contingent are expected to rise to the challenge and bring glory with their performances.

Archery would host five events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics -- men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, and mixed team. More than 120 athletes across the world are expected to participate in the events. They will get underway from July 23 and it will run up to July 31 at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Archery is one event where India is yet to win a medal at the Olympics. However, this time around, the country is confident of its archery contingent as all four qualified competitors go into the competition having done well in their previous competitions.

Four Indian archers have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games and they are -- Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav, and Deepika Kumari.

Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Jadhav are the three archers who would be competing in the men's individual event and these three also make up the men's team. The women's team has not qualified for the upcoming Olympics.

Check out India archers' full schedule, fixtures, squad, dates and IST for the Tokyo Olympics.

Archery

July 23: Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, from 5:30 AM

July 24: Mixed Team Eliminations, Medal Matches — Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, from 6 AM

July 26: Men’s Team Eliminations, Medal Matches — Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, from 6 AM

July 27 to 30: Men’s and Women’s Individual Eliminations, Medal Matches, TBD

Check out the Indian Archery Squad taking part in Tokyo Olympics

Men’s Individual: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai

Women’s Individual: Deepika Kumari

Men’s Team: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai

Mixed Team: Deepika Kumari & Atanu Das

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

(With inputs from ANI)