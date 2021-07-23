STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics linked COVID cases go past 100, organisers announce 19 new cases

The total number of cases directly linked to the Tokyo Olympics stood at 106 on Friday with 11 of them athletes.

Published: 23rd July 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic

Czech Republic beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic (Photo | Ondrej Perusic Instagram)

By PTI

TOKYO: The COVID-19 cases associated with the Olympic Games breached the 100-mark on Friday with the announcement of 19 new infections and the Czech contingent seemed among the worst hit after a fourth athlete -- road cyclist Michal Schlegel -- tested positive for the virus.

The Tokyo Olympic organisers, in their daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, 10 Games-concerned personnel, three mediapersons and as many contractors associated with the event have been found positive.

The total number of cases directly linked to the Games stood at 106 on Friday with 11 of them athletes.

The Czech contingent reported its sixth overall case even as it investigated breach of health safety protocols while travelling to Japan.

"The fourth athlete and the sixth Czech member of the team, who did not avoid a positive test for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, is road cyclist Michal Schlegel," the country's National Olympic Committee (NOC) stated.

"His positive antigen test was also confirmed by PCR analysis in a cycling village in Izu. Now Schlegel is back in the hotel for road cyclists in isolation," it added.

Schlegel was to compete on Saturday but "will not make it to the Olympic road race".

The other athletes in the Czech contingent to have tested positive are beach volleyball players Ondrej Perusic and Marketa Nausch, and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek.

"Other road cycling representatives Tereza Neumanova and Michael Kukrle also went to Tokyo for testing," the Czech NOC stated.

"Zdenek Stybar stayed in the cycling hotel, as he was not on board a charter flight from Prague and arrived in Japan two days later."

On Thursday, the Czech contingent's doctor Vlastimil Voracek also tested positive for the virus.

Before that, a beach volleyball coach had also returned a positive test at the Games village.

In other contingents, Chilean Taekwondo player Fernanda Aguirre, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs and taekwondo hope Reshmie Oogink are among the cases that have reported among athletes who have landed in Tokyo and forced to withdraw from their events.

Previously, two South African footballers, and an American beach volleyball player had also tested positive while being here.

Some athletes have been forced to withdraw even before reaching the city, found positive in tests conducted in their home countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 Tokyo Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp