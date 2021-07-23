STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan team's flag bearer flouts COVID rules, marches mask-free at opening parade

Most members of the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were also seen at the ceremony with bare faces.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Flag bearers of Pakistan's Olympic team remove their masks during the opening ceremony

Flag bearers of Pakistan's Olympic team remove their masks during the opening ceremony. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

TOKYO: Maskless flag bearers of Pakistan's Olympic team struck a stark contrast as they marched through Tokyo's National Stadium during the Opening Ceremony here on Friday.

While the rest of the team had covered their faces the two athletes who held aloft their country's flag pulled down their masks as they marched. While badminton player Mahoor Shahzad's mask was under her chin, shooter Khalil Akhtar's mask had covered his mouth but not his nose.

Most members of the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were also seen at the ceremony with bare faces. According to Tokyo 2020 playbooks and COVID-19 countermeasures athletes, presenters and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times.

Additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists and gold and bronze medallists to allow for social distancing. Athletes will stay on their own podium module during the entire duration of the ceremony. There will be no group photo on the gold medal podium.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule, events, dates, IST time, fixtures, athletes, details and all you need to know

After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks kickstarted the Opening Ceremony here at the Japan National Stadium.

With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for the showpiece event in isolation and this was the highlight during the Opening Ceremony as performers showed how they have been connected by their hope and shared passion.

During the ceremony, parading athletes observed physical distancing. At the beginning of the ceremony, the Japanese flag entered the Olympic Stadium and after that, the light show began. Five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.

Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium. Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

After the fireworks and lighting show, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was welcomed on the stage. The IOC had decided that only six officials will be allowed per contingent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics 2021 Olympics opening ceremony Pakistan Pakistan Olympic team Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp