Tokyo Olympics: Pravin Jadhav to square off against Galsan Bazarzhapov in first round

Pravin Jadhav gained momentum in the second half but was later pushed down the order with strings of 9s and a couple of 8s.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav

By ANI

TOKYO: India's recurve archer Pravin Jadhav finished 31st in the men's individual archery ranking round and will now square off against Chinese Taipei's Galsan Bazarzhapov in the first round of the Men's Individual Recurve Archery event.

Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai finished at 35th and 37th position and they would be locking horns against Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) and Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) respectively.

The first round of the Men's Individual Recurve Archery event will be held from July 27-29.

Pravin Jadhav gathered 656 points out of a possible 720, hitting 22 10s and 5 X's in his 72 arrows. While Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai ended with 653 and 652 points in the field.

At the end of the first half, Pravin Jadhav moved ahead of Atanu on the basis of more 10s however Tarundeep stayed at 45th position with 323 points.

Pravin Jadhav further gained momentum in the second half but was later pushed down the order with strings of 9s and a couple of 8s.

All 64 men and 12 teams at the Olympics advance to the matchplay phase of the competition.

Earlier, world number one Deepika Kumari finished the women's individual archery ranking round at a below-par 9th position after a good first-half display here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. South Korean San An created a new Olympic record.

Deepika Kumari who will be seeded 9th in the women's individual event will now face 56th placed Bhu Karma from Bhutan in the first elimination round on July 28. Bhu Karma, a Rio Olympian, is 193rd in the world rankings.

