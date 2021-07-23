STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Promising three from Karnataka

Aditi is a promising professional golfer who took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics and plays on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Fouaad Mirza

By Express News Service

Aditi Ashok
Aditi is a promising professional golfer who took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics and plays on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. She became the youngest and first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School and secured her Ladies European Tour card for the 2016 season. This win also made her the youngest winner of a Q School for an international tour. Aditi is the first and the only Indian golfer who played the Asian Youth Games (2013), Youth Olympic Games (2014), Asian Games (2014) and Olympic Games (2016). She won the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open with a score of 3-under-par 213, and in the process became the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title.

Fouaad Mirza
Mirza is an equestrian who won silver medals in both individual and team events at the 2018 Asian Games. He became the first Indian since 1982, making history by winning two silvers at an individual event in the sport during the Asian Games. Mirza officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He will become the first Indian rider to compete at the Games since Imtiaz Anees.

Srihari Nataraj
Srihari is a swimmer who represented India at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. He qualified for Tokyo Summer Olympics after FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in men’s 100m backstroke time trial.

In 2017, he competed in short course swimming at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In 2018, he represented India at the Commonwealth Games. Later, he competed at the 2018 Asian Games. The same year, he competed in the boys’ 50 metre backstroke, boys’ 100 metre backstroke and boys’ 200 metre backstroke events at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Karnataka Fouaad Mirza Aditi Ashok
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp