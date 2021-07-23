Tokyo Olympics: Promising three from Karnataka

By Express News Service

Aditi Ashok

Aditi is a promising professional golfer who took part in the 2016 Summer Olympics and plays on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. She became the youngest and first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School and secured her Ladies European Tour card for the 2016 season. This win also made her the youngest winner of a Q School for an international tour. Aditi is the first and the only Indian golfer who played the Asian Youth Games (2013), Youth Olympic Games (2014), Asian Games (2014) and Olympic Games (2016). She won the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open with a score of 3-under-par 213, and in the process became the first Indian to win a Ladies European Tour title.

Fouaad Mirza

Mirza is an equestrian who won silver medals in both individual and team events at the 2018 Asian Games. He became the first Indian since 1982, making history by winning two silvers at an individual event in the sport during the Asian Games. Mirza officially became the first Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He will become the first Indian rider to compete at the Games since Imtiaz Anees.

Srihari Nataraj

Srihari is a swimmer who represented India at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju. He qualified for Tokyo Summer Olympics after FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in men’s 100m backstroke time trial.

In 2017, he competed in short course swimming at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

In 2018, he represented India at the Commonwealth Games. Later, he competed at the 2018 Asian Games. The same year, he competed in the boys’ 50 metre backstroke, boys’ 100 metre backstroke and boys’ 200 metre backstroke events at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires.