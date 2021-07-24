STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2016 Olympics proved to be a learning curve, says weightlifer Mirabai Chanu after winning medal at Tokyo

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

Published: 24th July 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:36 PM

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India reacts to an unsuccessful attempt as she competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said she was determined to give her best and also revealed how the 2016 Rio Olympics was a learning curve for her.

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

"I am very happy that I have won the medal. The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. In 2016, I did not have a good show but it proved as a learning curve for me and I got to know where I need to improve. I worked really hard for this," Chanu told reporters at the Mixed Zone after winning the silver medal.

"When I reach India, I will go straight to my home, it has been a long time that I have not been home. It has been 1-2 years that I have not gone home and spent some time with my family. There is no plan as such, but I'll party today (laughs)," she added.

When asked whether she thought she could go for gold, Chanu said: "I tried my best to win the gold medal, I was not able to win the gold, but I really tried. When I did the second lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me."

ALSO READ | Abhinav Bindra, Sakshi Malik, Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for Olympic silver medallist Mirabai

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

WATCH | 

Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
For representational purposes
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
