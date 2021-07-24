STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Injured boxed Vikas Krishan ousted from Olympics, loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.

Published: 24th July 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa as he bowed out of Olympics here on Saturday after fighting with a shoulder injury in the opening round.

The 29-year-old Vikas sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash.

"During the last sparring session in Italy (before the team left for Tokyo), he injured his shoulder.

He got treatment and we had hoped that he would be fine, he started without problem," India's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI referring to the team's pre-Olympic training stint in Italy.

"But when he attempted a jab at Okazawa's body, he hurt the shoulder again and could not use his left hand properly.

He fought with one hand today," the Swede added.

Vikas was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

He had beaten Okazawa in the Asian Olympic qualifiers last year.

But on Saturday, Okazawa dominated from start to finish and seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the Indian, who was competing in his third Olympics.

"Vikas was in severe pain through the bout," said his close friend and regular sparring partner Neeraj Goyat.

The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian descent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16.

Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

"It is a tough draw for Indians but we are at the Olympics, nothing is easy here," Nieva said when asked about the string of tricky opponents that dot the draws of all the Indian boxers in fray.

"Everyone likes to have it slightly easy to start with but that can't be reason to not give your best.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxer Vikas Krishan Tokyo Olympics Japan Okazawa
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp