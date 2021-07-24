STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020: Paddlers Sharath and Manika bow out of mixed doubles event

Published: 24th July 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

India's Kamal Achanta, left, and Manika Batra compete during table tennis mixed doubles round of 16 match against Taiwan's Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-ching at the 2020 Summer Olympics (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: India's glimmer of hope for a table tennis medal at the Tokyo Olympics vanished in no time with Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra losing to third seeds Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in the mixed doubles round of 16 here on Saturday.

The Indians had to make all chances count against a superior opponent but they couldn't do so after leading 5-1 and 5-3 in the first two games.

The power of 19-year-old Lin from both the flanks was too much to handle for the 12th seeded pairing of Sharath and Manika, who came into the Olympics having won the qualifying competition.

"We should have won the first game from 5-1 and build pressure on them. You need to do that against a high quality team. Lin is one of the best players and he showed," Sharath told PTI.

"They made us commit errors. We didn't serve long yet he managed to produce winners on return. Shows his class.

We had felt good about our game going into the match.

"The practice match against Romanian pair yesterday I felt really good about our game. The draw could have been better too but all focus on the singles now," he added.

The Indians had no answer to Lin's bullet-like tops-spin drives from both forehand and backhand.

Manika did trouble Lin and Cheng whenever she could use her long pimpled rubber but the Chinese Taipei duo had come well prepared and did not let the top women's paddler to play her game.

The Indians had to make the 5-1 lead count in the first game to have any chance in the match but Lin and Cheng won eight points in a row to gain control.

Sharath and Manika had practised together for just three days in the national camp before boarding the flight to Tokyo.

With their performance in the qualifying event, the Asian Games bronze medallists had raised hopes of a historic medal at the Olympics.

Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee will play their women's singles first round matches later on Saturday.

In the end, it was a comfortable 11-8, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 win for the Chinese Taipei pairing.

