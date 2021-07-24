STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: German cyclist Geschke ruled out of men's road race after testing COVID positive

The German team says Geschke initially tested positive on Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:27 AM

German Simon Geschke, far right, tries to break away for the peloton during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race

German Simon Geschke, far right, tries to break away for the peloton during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: German cyclist Simon Geschke has been ruled out of the men's road race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race on Saturday.

The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke's roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus.

Team staff tested negative.

Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.

The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.

Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics.

He adds that "I feel fine physically but emotionally it's a really terrible day for me."

