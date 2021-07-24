STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee enters next round of women's singles event

Published: 24th July 2021 03:31 PM

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee reacts during the table tennis women's singles first round match against Sweden's Linda Bergstroem at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo.

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee reacts during the table tennis women's singles first round match against Sweden's Linda Bergstroem at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's table tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee on Saturday won her opening game in the women's singles event here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Mukherjee defeated Sweden's Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in her opening game.

Mukherjee had managed to win the second game to bring the scoreline 1-1, but after that, the Sweden opponent won two games, putting more pressure on Mukherjee.

However, the Indian staged a comeback and she took the fifth and sixth games 11-3 and 11-9 respectively, keeping her hopes alive of walking away with a victory. In the end, it was Mukherjee who held her composure to walk away victorious.

ALSO READ: India opens its account on day one as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver

Earlier on Saturday, Manika Batra cruised past Briitain's Tin-Tin Ho for the next round in women's singles event. Manika wasted no time and won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. The Indian paddler never seemed fazed by Tin-Tin Ho during the whole match.

This win of Manika will come as a morale booster after she along with Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in the mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching.

Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei annihilated the Indian duo in just 24 minutes in the best of seven games contest. 

