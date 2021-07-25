STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aron Szilagyi becomes first fencer to win three individual sabre gold medals

Szilagyi used his fast reflexes to build an early 7-1 lead and held off a brief comeback from his Italian opponent before closing out the win.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:11 AM

Aron Szilagyi of Hungary, center, celebrates with his staff after winning the gold in the men's individual final Sabre competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Aron Szilagyi of Hungary has become the first Olympic fencer to win three individual sabre gold medals after beating Luigi Samele 15-7 in the men's final at the Tokyo Games.

Szilagyi won gold at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

His only loss in the Olympic individual tournament came in the third round in 2008.

Samele reached the final after a remarkable win in the semifinals.

He came back from 12-6 down to beat Kim Junghwan of South Korea 15-12.

Kim took bronze with a 15-11 win over Sandro Bazadze of Georgia.

