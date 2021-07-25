STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

China 'Dream Team' of Shi Tingmao and Wang Han wins first diving gold of Tokyo Games

It continues a strong start to these Games for China, who enjoyed golden success on Saturday in shooting, fencing and weightlifting.

Published: 25th July 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han of China compete during the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: China's "Dream Team" diving squad launched their bid for a golden sweep at the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant victory in the women's synchronised 3m springboard final on Sunday.

Shi Tingmao, gold medallist in the event at Rio 2016, and Wang Han had been hot favourites on day one of diving at the coronavirus-delayed Games.

And the duo did not disappoint, leading from the first round on the way to taking the title with 326.40 points. 

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver (300.78 points), with Germany's Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel earning bronze (284.97 points).

It continues a strong start to these Games for China, who enjoyed golden success on Saturday in shooting, fencing and weightlifting.

China underlined their vast supremacy in diving by winning seven of eight golds in Rio -- Britain surprisingly nabbed the other.

But there are high hopes back home that the Chinese can go one better in the Japanese capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shi Tingmao Wang Han Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp