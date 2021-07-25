STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Indian swimmer Maana Patel finishes second in heat, fails to reach semifinals

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel's Olympic campaign came to an end as the two youngsters failed to qualify for the semis.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maana Patel, of India, finishes a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Maana Patel, of India, finishes a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel's Olympic campaign came to an end as the two youngsters failed to qualify for the semifinals of their respective events here on Sunday.

Competing in their maiden Olympics, both swimmers were unable to match their personal best performances in the 100m backstroke events.

Srihari managed a time of 54.31s to finish his men's 100m backstroke heat in a creditable sixth place.

The 20-year-old has a personal best of 53.77s that he had clocked at the Sette Colli Trophy in Italy to qualify for the Tokyo Games in June.

Overall, Srihari was ranked 27 among the 40 swimmers.

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.

On the other hand, Maana, finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73 while Grenada's Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat.

The 21-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Games via a "Universality quota", finished 39th overall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maana Patel Srihari Nataraj Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp