Olympics: US rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand; China draws with Zambia after goal fest

SAITAMA: The Americans rebounded from their opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady on Saturday in the women's soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Jill Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0.

It was the team's first loss since January 2019, and snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak.

The Americans had not been held scoreless since 2017.

But the Americans vowed to regain control of the tournament.

Defender Kelley O'Hara said the United States needed to be "ruthless" against New Zealand.

And ruthless they were.

Rose Lavelle scored off a well-placed pass from Tobin Heath in the ninth minute to give the United States an early lead, and the team's first goal of the Olympics.

Despite the lack of goals, the Americans dominated the half, unlike their out-of-sorts start against the Swedes.

Lindsey Horan scored with a header in the final moments of the half to put the United States up 2-0 at the break.

It was Horan's 23rd international goal and it came on her milestone 100th appearance for the national team.

It could have been worse for New Zealand but the United States had four disallowed goals, all for offside, in the first half.

An own-goal by Abby Erceg extended the U.S. lead to 3-0 in the 64th. New Zealand avoided the shutout with Betsy Hassett's goal in the 72nd.

Christen Press, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored from the center of the box in the 80th off a feed from Julie Ertz, before Alex Morgan scored in the final minutes of regulation.

Another New Zealand own-goal closed out the game in stoppage time.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski made five changes to the starting lineup he used against Sweden, giving Carli Lloyd the start over Morgan, Megan Rapinoe for Press, Ertz for Sam Mewis, Emily Sonnett for O'Hara, and Tierna Davidson for captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

The United States, the reigning World Cup champion, has been to every Olympics since women's soccer joined the event in 1996.

The world's top-ranked team has five gold medals, more than any other nation.

The U.S. also lost the first match of the 2008 Beijing Games, falling to Norway 2-0, but went on to win the gold.

Their nemesis at the Olympics has been Sweden, which booted the Americans from the Rio de Janeiro Games in the quarterfinals five years ago.

New Zealand lost to Australia 2-1 in its opening match and the Ferns' chances of reaching the knockout round grew slim with Saturday's loss.

New Zealand, coached by former U.S. coach Tom Sermanni, had not played any matches since March 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions.

China draws 4-4 with Zambia in women's soccer

Wang Shuang scored four goals, including an 83rd-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, to give China a 4-4 draw with Zambia on Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Barbra Banda scored three goals for Zambia, her second hat trick in as many games for a team making its first Olympic appearance.

Wang scored in the sixth minute to give China the early lead, but Racheal Kundananji tied it for Zambia in the 15th.

Wang then added two more goals within the first 25 minutes but Banda scored on a penalty in the 42nd to close within 3-2 at the break.

Banda scored again in the 47th to tie it before she put Zambia in front 4-3 in the 69th.

Wang then scored her fourth in the final minutes.

China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, lost to Brazil 5-0 in its Group F opener on Wednesday.

Zambia lost to the Netherlands 10-3.

Banda scored all three of those goals for Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the field at No. 104.

Canada downs Chile 2-1 in women's soccer

Janine Beckie scored a pair of goals and Canada defeated Chile 2-1 Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Beckie hit the post with a penalty attempt for Canada in the 21st minute, but she scored in the 39th with a goal off a cross from Nichelle Prince.

Beckie added her second early in the second half before Karen Araya pulled Chile within 2-1 with a goal in the 57th.

It was La Roja's first-ever Olympic goal.

Canada opened the Olympics with a 1-1 draw against Japan in Group E.

Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute in her 300th appearance with the team.

La Roja lost to Britain 2-0 in their opener.

Ranked No. 37 in the world, Chile is making its Olympic debut.