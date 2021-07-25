Period and tactical move to counter it behind Mirabai Chanu's historic weightlifting silver

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has clinched a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics by lifting 202kg (87kg in snatch & 115kg in clean and jerk) in the 49kg weight category on Saturday.

A day before the event, Mirabai and Co had made an entry total of 210kg, five kilograms more than the lifter's personal best and the highest in the eight-woman field.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma had termed it a strategic move then. A day after the historic feat, the coach revealed the reason behind the move.

"She realised on the eve of the competition that her period had started. She could have delayed it but decided against it. Setting the highest entry total was a kind of tactical move to send out a strong warning to her opponents that she is fully fit and raring to go," Sharma told The New Indian Express from Tokyo Olympic Games Village.

He also informed that due to the situation, Mirabai warmed up for the event with normal weight (50kg).

Chinese Hou Zhihui, Mirabai's main rival, took the lead of seven kilograms by lifting 94kg in the snatch section. Had the Indian athlete been 100 per cent fit, she would have gone for the kill in the clean and jerk section.

But she instead preferred to consolidate her second position and assure herself a silver medal. Indonesian Windy Cantika Aisah had lifted 194kg (84kg in snatch+110kg in clean & jerk) by then.

"That's why we decided that she will lift 110kg in her first C&J attempt. She did it successfully and secured the silver. If we had to challenge the Chinese lifter at that stage, Mirabai had to exert limitless pressure and that would have been possible only if she was 100 per cent," said the coach.

Menstruation might have prevented the 26-year-old from going for gold but the Olympic record in C&J was still within her reach. And she did exactly the same by lifting 115kg in her second attempt, one kilogram more than Zhihui's second successful attempt. However, the Chinese lifter made it 116kg in her last attempt making her Indian counterpart to increase the limit.

"She tried to lift 117kg in her last attempt but didn't succeed. But there is no regret," Sharma said.



Eye on 2024 Games

Winning an Olympic gold was the duo's dream but it's not the end. Soon after pocketing the silver, Mirabai and the coach have set their sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We will land in New Delhi on Monday evening. The schedule is not clear yet but we will take a few days' break before assembling at NIS Patiala, where other weightlifters are camping. Important events like Commonwealth Championships and Commonwealth Games are lined up. The 2024 Olympics is also there. We will prepare for these events now," Vijay Sharma said.



Day as usual

Nothing seemed to have changed for the lifter even after the accomplishment. She was busy throughout the day though. After finishing second, she got numerous calls including ones from the Prime Minister and the sports minister but the day remained the same. It was a usual morning when she woke up on Sunday.



Pizza party

Soon after winning the medal, Mirabai had expressed her wish to have pizzas, which she had been avoiding to keep herself fit ahead of the event. The coach ensured that she got her wish before the day ended.

"We went to have pizza at night. The Indian weightlifting team celebrated the occasion with pizzas at the Games Village. Mirabai had two pizzas," the coach signed off.