STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Russia shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina backs up silver in Rio with gold in Tokyo

Batsarashkina shot an Olympic-record 240.3 points, finishing 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Vitalina Batsarashkina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, holds up her medals after winning the women's 10-meter air pistol event. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Russia shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina won gold in women's 10-meter air pistol at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, five years after taking silver at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Batsarashkina shot an Olympic-record 240.3 points, finishing 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova.

Jian Ranxin of China took bronze after matching Greece's Anna Korakaki's three-year-old record of 587 points to lead qualifying.

Nina Salukvadze of Georgia made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in nine Olympics and announced her retirement to Russian media after failing to qualify for the finals.

The 52-year-old Salukvadze first competed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics for the Soviet Union, winning a gold and a silver.

She added a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and became the first mother/son duo to compete at the same games with Tsotne Machavariani in 2016.

Salukvadze finished 31st in 10-meter air pistol and will compete in 25-meter pistol on Friday.

Batsarashkina, ranked 10th in the world, was third in qualifying and moved ahead of Kostadinova with a 10.7 with three shots to go.

The 25-year-old Russian closed out with a 10.2 to earn the gold she just missed in Rio.

The 35-year-old Kostadinova received a bit of redemption with her silver medal after missing the 2008 Beijing Olympics and being banned for two years after testing positive for cocaine at a World Cup event.

She was adamant that she unknowingly ingested the drug, saying someone else was responsible, and returned to the sport in 2010.

Kostadinova had some solid finishes after returning, but was ranked 45th in the world heading into the Tokyo Olympics.

Jiang was second, 0.9 points behind Batsarashkina heading into the closing shots, but had a pair of 9.2 shots and closed with a 9.0 to finish third.

India's high expectations for a big medal haul in shooting took another hit when Yashaswini Deswal and Manu Bhaker, ranked Nos.1-2 in the world, failed to get through qualifying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vitalina Batsarashkina Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp