Sailors Nethra Kumanan at 27th and Vishnu Saravanan at 14th after day 1 of competitions

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan was placed 27th after two races while Vishnu Saravanan was at 14th after his first race.

Published: 25th July 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ENOSHIMA: Nethra Kumanan was placed 27th after two races while Vishnu Saravanan was at 14th after his first race as the Indian sailors opened their campaign in the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Kumanan finished 33rd in the first race of the women's laser radial before recovering a bit by taking the 16th spot in the second for an overall 27th place with 49 net points.

Saravanan then finished 14th in the men's laser event before the second race was postponed due to bad weather conditions at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Each event consists of a series of races.

Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.

The final race is called the medal race, for which points are doubled.

Following the medal race, the individual or crew with the fewest total points is declared the winner.

The medal races of both the women's laser radial and men's laser will be held on August 1 after 10 races each.

