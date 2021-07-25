STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm out of Olympics after testing positive for Covid for second time in two months

Rahm, who stormed to victory at the US Open in June, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation in the British Open.

World number one Jon Rahm. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: World number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months, the Spanish Olympic Committee confirmed.

It was the latest twist to what has been a tumultuous season for the 26-year-old Spaniard.

In June, he was forced to withdraw from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament while defending a six-shot lead heading into the final round after returning a positive test.

Rahm later revealed he had been vaccinated shortly before contracting the disease.

He then bounced back from that setback to clinch a stunning victory at the US Open at Torrey Pines a fortnight later, taking the championship with back-to-back birdies on the final two holes.

