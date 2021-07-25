STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo 2020: Judokas Hifumi, Uta Abe become first siblings in Olympics history to clinch gold on same day

Day Two of the ongoing tournament became memorable as the Japanese siblings completed the golden double in Judo.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Hifumi Abe, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Vazha Margvelashvili, of Georgia, in the men's - 66kg gold medal judo match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Hifumi Abe, of Japan, celebrates after defeating Vazha Margvelashvili, of Georgia, in the men's - 66kg gold medal judo match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Japanese judoka Hifumi Abe clinched a gold medal on Sunday, hours after her sister Uta Abe won gold in the women's 52-kilogram division in the same sport in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Day Two of the ongoing tournament became memorable as the Japanese siblings completed the golden double in Judo. This is the first time two siblings have won Olympic gold medals on the same day in an individual sport.

After Uta Abe's victory earlier in the women's -52kg, Hifumi won the gold in the men's -66kg final. A waza-ari was enough to separate him from Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili.

"This has turned out to be the greatest day ever. I don't think we, as brother and sister, couldn't shine any brighter on this stage known as the Tokyo Olympics. I'm so happy. I felt really calm in the final," Hifumi said after the final.

"It was my judo from beginning to end. I was incredibly thrilled without question. But I was determined to walk off the tatami of these Games in Tokyo with not only victory but with my chin up, looking straight ahead."

"The medal feels very heavy. There is so much in this gold medal. I may only be 23 but this gold medal contains all 23 of those years and I feel the weight of it. The path to get here felt like it went on forever. But the obstacles I had to overcome, they were all meant to be. It was all for this gold medal," he added.

According to Olympics.com, Hifumi is a two-time world champion who had to win a gruelling, 24-minute bout against teammate Joshiro last December simply for the right to represent Japan at these Olympics. He won four straight bouts Sunday, including three by ippon.

Brazil's Daniel Cargnin and South Korea's An Baul both win bronze to complete the men's 66kg podium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Judokas Hifumi Uta Abe Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp