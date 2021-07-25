Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir slams sports authorities as country sends only 10 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

By Online Desk

Tokyo Olympics 2020 got off to a great start with thousands of athletes from across the world taking part in the Games. Many Asian countries have sent hundreds of their athletes to take part in the showpiece event.

Asian powerhouses China (777) and hosts Japan (552) are one of the very few countries to have over 500 athletes taking part in the Games.

Meanwhile, India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve.

But, Pakistan have sent just ten of its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, who will be competing in meager six sporting events.

This has not gone down well with many in Pakistan including a lot of sports personalities.

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir on Twitter expressed his disappointment over this.

He wrote, "This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people. To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan's such decline in sports, SHAME ON YOU."

This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people.



To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan's such decline in sports , SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com/4qkqC1cj7N — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) July 24, 2021

He also shared a photo along with the tweet comparing Pakistan's contingent from 2012 London Olympics and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Since everyone blaming institutions in control of sports in, how many ppl here take responsibility of supporting athletes in our country? Mention any athlete who needs financial assistance, let’s see if any group or individual can help them achieve their dreams."

Since everyone blaming institutions in control of sports in, how many ppl here tk responsibility of supporting athletes in our country? Mention any athlete who needs financial assistance, let’s see if any group or individual can help them achieve their dreams. RT#Olympics — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) July 25, 2021

Here is a list of Pakistani athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Arshad Nadeem: Javelin Throw

Bisma Khan: Swimming 50-metre Freestyle women

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir: Rapid Fire Pistol 25 metre

Gulfam Joseph: Shooting 10 metre Air Pistol

Syed Muhammad Haseeb Khan: Swimming 100-metre Freestyle Men’s

Talha Talib: Weightlifting 67kg

Mahoor Shahzad: Badminton Women’s Singles

Muhammad Khalil Akhtar: Rapid Fire Pistol 25 metre

Najma Parveen: Athletics 200 metres

Shah Hussain Shah: Judo 100 Kg