STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir slams sports authorities as country sends only 10 athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan have sent just ten of its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, who will be competing in meager six sporting events.

Published: 25th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir.

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Tokyo Olympics 2020 got off to a great start with thousands of athletes from across the world taking part in the Games. Many Asian countries have sent hundreds of their athletes to take part in the showpiece event. 

Asian powerhouses China (777) and hosts Japan (552) are one of the very few countries to have over 500 athletes taking part in the Games.

Meanwhile, India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve.

But, Pakistan have sent just ten of its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, who will be competing in meager six sporting events.

This has not gone down well with many in Pakistan including a lot of sports personalities. 

Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir on Twitter expressed his disappointment over this.

He wrote, "This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people. To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan's such decline in sports, SHAME ON YOU."

He also shared a photo along with the tweet comparing Pakistan's contingent from 2012 London Olympics and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Since everyone blaming institutions in control of sports in, how many ppl here take responsibility of supporting athletes in our country? Mention any athlete who needs financial assistance, let’s see if any group or individual can help them achieve their dreams."

Here is a list of Pakistani athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020: 

Arshad Nadeem: Javelin Throw

Bisma Khan: Swimming 50-metre Freestyle women

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir: Rapid Fire Pistol 25 metre

Gulfam Joseph: Shooting 10 metre Air Pistol

Syed Muhammad Haseeb Khan: Swimming 100-metre Freestyle Men’s

Talha Talib: Weightlifting 67kg

Mahoor Shahzad: Badminton Women’s Singles

Muhammad Khalil Akhtar: Rapid Fire Pistol 25 metre

Najma Parveen: Athletics 200 metres

Shah Hussain Shah: Judo 100 Kg

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Nazir pakistan Pakistan Olympics Contingent Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp