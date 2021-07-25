STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event.

Published: 25th July 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 07:44 PM

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event.

As per Kyodo News, Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Games on Friday.

As a result, Florijn was forced to forfeit Saturday's repechage race in single sculls. He is currently isolating at a separate location.

The Games Organising Committee is currently working to determine whether anybody came in close contact with the Dutch rower or not.

However, this series of events did not hamper the rowing on Sunday as all events were held as scheduled.

The Organising Committee of Tokyo Games reported a total of 10 new infections related to the Olympics and this has brought the total number of Games-related infections to 132.

