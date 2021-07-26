STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Dutch tennis player tests positive for COVID, organisers announce 16 new cases at Tokyo Olympics

All the three athletes are not residents of the Olympic Village, which has reported 16 cases since it was opened.

Published: 26th July 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Coast Guard boats dock in Tokyo Bay outside of the Olympic athletes' village ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 even as the organisers announced 16 new infections at the ongoing Games here on Monday.

Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, pulled out of their second-round match on Monday following Rojer's positive test result.

"The ITF has been informed that the athlete Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands Olympic Committee and Netherlands Sports Federation has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed in isolation as per the set procedures," the tennis governing body said in a statement.

"Rojer and his partner Wesley Koolhof have been withdrawn from the men's doubles event, and their opponents Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand receive a walkover into quarterfinals. We wish Jean-Julien a speedy recovery."

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dutch delegation thus swelled to six.

Earlier, the organisers, in their daily COVID-19 update, announced that three athletes, four contractors, eight Games-concerned personnel and one Games employee have been found to be COVID positive, taking the number to 148.

All the three athletes are not residents of the Olympic Village, which has reported 16 cases since it was opened.

One Games-connected personnel and a contractor are residents of Japan in the fresh additions.

The three athletes and seven Games-concerned personnel have been put under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The total number of Games-concerned personnel to have tested positive so far stood at 83 after the addition of 8 new cases.

The contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo include Czech republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands among others.

Of these, the Czech Republic is inquiring into possible health safety protocol violations by its contingent after four athletes tested positive for the virus, forcing withdrawals from beach volleyball and road cycling events.

On Monday, the organisers urged the media covering the Games to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, saying that they have been "made aware of incidents of alleged non-compliance".

They warned of "disciplinary consequences" for violating laid down rules on health safety precautions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp