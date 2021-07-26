STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

India vs Australia analysis: Inexperienced forwards, slow defenders reasons for 7-1 loss at Tokyo Olympics

What hurt the Indian team's chances was the goalline save affected by Andrew Oglivie off a penalty corner by Rupinderpal Singh.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Tim Brand (29) drives the ball to India's net during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Australia's Tim Brand (29) drives the ball to India's net during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: An inexperienced forward line, open and aggressive play against an opponent on the rampage and leaden-footed defenders were the cause for India's humiliating 7-1 thrashing by World No 1 Australia in a men's preliminary round Group A hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, according to Joaquim Carvalho, who represented India in the 1984 Olympics.

Carvalho said the major problem with the team on Sunday was having inexperienced forwards, who could not capitalise on the 10-11 chances they created. He did have a point as an experienced forward like Akashdeep Singh or SV Sunil, who were in the camp but were ignored, could have made better use of the chances.

What also hurt the team's chances was the goalline save affected by Andrew Oglivie off a penalty corner by Rupinderpal Singh. "That was very unlucky. If they had scored at that juncture, that could have changed the course of the match. There were some good attempts in the first quarter but the forwards could not capitalise," said Carvalho.

India earned five penalty corners but wasted all.

Carvalho said the team erred by going for open and aggressive play against an opponent who was coming at them strongly.

"When Australia were coming at them so aggressively, they should have closed the flanks and tightened up the game, tried to push the ball back through overhead shots and relieve pressure. The defence had a totally off day and they were very slow, maybe because they were playing on successive days after taking on New Zealand on Saturday," said Carvalho.

"Though Australia was also playing their second match in a row, they did not look so affected. I also don't understand why our guys were not physical in their approach, why did they not use their bodies to stop the opponents, they could have given fouls but that could have broken their rhythm," said Carvalho.

Nothing worked for India as they failed to execute their game in all departments. The Kookaburras closely marked midfielder and skipper Manpreet Singh and that impacted the Indian performance.

Carvalho said it was one bad day for the team and they should do their best to lift themselves up for the remaining matches.

"The remaining matches are very crucial as we need to recover from such a demoralising defeat and beat teams like Spain and Argentina, which is not easy. Also conceding so many goals means the goal difference is now very poor (-5) and that may come into play in the later stages. They have to win all three matches so that things like goal difference don't come into play," he said.

Indeed, the position in the group was quite interesting after defending champions Argentina defeated hosts Japan to recover from their shock draw against Spain on Saturday. New Zealand, which had lost to India on Saturday, came back to prevail over Spain 4-3. Thus after two matches, Australia have six points from two wins, Argentina have four from a win and a draw while India and New Zealand have three points from a win from two games -- but the Black Sticks are third on goal difference. Spain are placed fifth with one point from two matches while hosts Japan bring the rear, having lost both their matches so far.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian hockey Hockey India india vs australia India vs Australia hockey Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp