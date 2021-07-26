STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No golden sweep for China's divers: Brits win 10M synchro

Published: 26th July 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Thomas Daley and Matty Lee of Britain pose for a photo after winning gold medals during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain narrowly won the 10-meter synchronized diving on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics, upsetting favored China and preventing the diving powerhouse from any chance of a golden sweep.

Daley and Lee totaled 471.81 points in the final, edging the Chinese duo of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by 1.23 points. Cao and Chen settled for silver with 470.58.

Alexsandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of ROC took bronze with 439.92 points.

Daley earned his first gold medal in his third Olympics partnering with Lee, who is at his first Games. Daley won bronze in 10-meter synchro with a different partner five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, and bronze in individual 10-meter in 2012 at his hometown London Games.

The Chinese led through the first three rounds. The Brits took over the lead for good on their fourth dive, but it was close.

Cao and Chen trailed by only 1.74 points after their fifth dive, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Daley and Lee went first, earning one perfect 10 for a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck. Every other mark but one was a 9.0 or 9.5. They then nervously waited to see if their total would hold up.

Cao and Chen went last, executing a back 2 1/2 somersault with 2 1/2 twists pike that earned marks ranging from 9.0 to 9.5. The Chinese earned two 10s during the round, but their last dive didn't have as high a degree of difficulty as the Brits.

When the final marks were posted, the British contingent in the mostly empty stands erupted in cheers. Daley and Lee, watching nervously from the pool deck, pumped their fists and Daley jumped into the arms of Lee when they realized the gold was theirs.

The defeat ended China's streak of four straight Olympic gold medals in men's synchro platform dating to 2004.

China won the first diving event of the Tokyo Olympics in women's 3-meter synchro springboard on Sunday. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won by 25.62 points.

