Round one cleared for Mary Kom, set for bigger tests in Tokyo Olympics

CHENNAI: Sometimes , it’s not easy when you have everything under your belt. You dreamt of a World Championships medal, you have it.

You yearned for Asian, Commonwealth Games medals, you have it. And even that elusive Olympic medal — the holy grail of sporting relic — is with you.

A mother and 38 years old, anyone in her place would have likely quit. Not MC Mary Kom.

Tokyo 2020 is the stage where Mary would love to see a medal with a different colour and “th­at is enough to drive me”.

She had a horrendous 2020 wh­e­n she was sidelined by dengue and took months to recover. By Asian Championships in May, her endurance was slowly comi­ng back.

Now, she feels she is in a better shape and would do we­ll. Mary and her coach, Chhote Lal, had been working on her hooks and upper-cuts for quite some time now.

Since she moved to 51kg from 48kg, adjustments needed to be made so that she can score against opponents who are taller and have a better reach.

“Those uppercuts and hooks are working fine now,” she said.

Mary’s first match in Tokyo was against Miguelina Hernandez Garcia of Dominican Republic, an opponent 15 years younger than her. She evaded her fleet-footed opponent’s punches before landing a few on to her face.

It was an appetiser, of sorts. Because a sumptuous Round of 16 bout awaits. It’s against third-seeded Colombian Ingrit Valencia, who she has beaten twice before.

Valencia is a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics. “I am not worried much,” said Mary after her victory.

“I had a good start and landed some good punches on my opponent. I’m looking forward to my next bout against the Colombian. I already faced her at the World Championships and won. We have worked very hard and now is the time to implement whatever we had done during our training.”

Even her coach Lal was quite confident of the next bout. “We are working out a few things,” he said. “Mary is feeling quite good and fitness wise too, she is much better.”

‘Hats off to Mirabai’

Mary is the first Olympic medallist from Manipur. When Mirabai Chanu won a silver on Friday, Mary was elated.

Since she had a match on Saturday, she couldn’t celebrate but did congratulate her. “w,” she said.

“It’s great news for the entire country but for Manipur, it means a lot. From a place where there is hardly any infrastructure, if Olympic medallists are coming, it tells a lot about its people and their determination. Hope this will help create more infrastructure in our state.”

Manish out

Manish Kaushik’s (63kg) first Olympic appearance was a brief one. He lost 1-4 to Brita­in’s Luke McCormack.