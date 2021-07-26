STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Angad Bajwa finishes 18th in skeet event, Mairaj 25th

The 25-year-old Angad shot 120 across five series and Mairaj could manage only 117 at the Asaka Range.

Published: 26th July 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

TOKYO: India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 18th while his senior compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25th in the men's skeet event of the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

The 25-year-old Angad shot 120 across five series and Mairaj could manage only 117 at the Asaka Range.

Placed a creditable 11th overnight and eyeing a finals berth at the end of the first three rounds, Angad missed his target thrice on the second day of the qualifying to bow out of contention without a fight.

His sequence of scores read 24 25 24 23 24.

On the other hand, Mairaj was could not improve on his overnight position and ended the competition with scores of 25 24 22 23 23 for a total of 117.

France's Eric Delaunay topped the qualification with an Olympic record 124+6 (including shoot-off), while Italy's Tammaro Cassandro (124+5) grabbed the second place.

Eetu Kallioinen of Finland was third with 123 in the qualifying in which 30 shooters competed.

In the skeet qualifications, each shooter pulls the trigger 125 times across five series and from eight shooting stations arranged in a semi-circle.

The top six qualify for the finals, where they shoot 60 targets.

Angad holds the world record in skeet with 60 out of 60, achieved at the Asian Shotgun Championships in Kuwait, in 2018.

He had shot another 60/60 next year, in New Delhi, to getter the better of Mairaj on way to defending his Nationals crown.

Angad missed two targets out of 75 , be placed 11th on count back at the end of the third round on Sunday.

Mairaj had 71 and was placed 25th out of the 30 shooters in fray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Mairaj Ahmad Khan Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp