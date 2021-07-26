STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Going to be challenging match against Spain but we're up for it, says Manpreet Singh

Indian men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh feels the upcoming match against Spain in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will be challenging.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh

Indian men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh feels the upcoming match against Spain in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will be "challenging" but the side is ready for the game.

Following a 1-7 loss against World No. 1 Australia, the Indian Men's Hockey team will look to bounce back from the result when they take on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at OI Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

"As I said earlier, we are taking one match at a time, and we need to keep improving every day on a platform like this," Manpreet said in a Hockey India release on the eve of the match against Spain.

"Spain are also a very good team, and definitely, it's going to be a challenging match for us, but we are up for it. All we have to do is to keep things simple and play to our strengths," he added.

With an aim to end the 41-year medal drought at the Olympic Games, the Indian Men's Hockey Team kick-started their campaign on a winning note having beaten New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

However, the World No.4 side couldn't capitalize on the win and went down against Australia in their second match at the quadrennial Games.

Reflecting on the performance, Manpreet said, "We knew it was going to be the toughest game for us, and I feel we lagged somewhere. The story would have been different if we had converted those early chances, and I think converting chances in the early stages of the match plays a very important role.

"But, in the end, you must respect your opponents, who played better hockey on the particular day," he added.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manpreet Singh Indian Hockey Hockey India India vs Spain Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp