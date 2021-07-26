STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Manika Batra loses to Sofia Polcanova in third round

Published: 26th July 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

India's Manika Batra. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India star paddler Manika Batra bowed out of the women's singles event after losing her Round 3 match against Austria's Sofia Polcanova here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Sofia Polcanova defeated Batra 4-0 as the match lasted just 27 minutes.

Batra and Polcanova did exchange some great points to start the match but it was Austrian who prevailed against Manika's rally and took the first set 11-8.

The second set was all Sofia from the start who cleverly neutralised Batra's reverse spin and took the round in a blink of an eye. The 11-2 set lasted for just 4 minutes.

Batra's lethal forearm continued to be missing in the third round against the Austrian's stern defence as she again failed to put any fight and her opponent took the set 11-5. In the next one, the Indian tried to delay the inevitable by playing some quality long rallies but the end result remained the same. Polcanova claimed the set 11-7 and marched into the next round.

Earlier, Sutirtha Mukherjee also crashed out of the women's singles event after losing her Round 2 match against Portugal's Fu Yu.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia. Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event and the entire match lasted for 48 minutes.

