Update: Mirabai's silver to be upgraded into gold? Sorry its false news!

China's Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Hou Zhihui of China (C) stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India (L) and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia (R) after the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Gold medalist Hou Zhihui of China (C) stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India (L) and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia (R) after the women's 49kg weightlifting event

By ANI

NOTE: Earlier, ANI had reported this story. But there has been no testing and India's Mirabai Chanu will remain the silver medallist. It was an inadvertent error while reporting the news, as clarified by them.

NEW DELHI: China weightlifter Zhihui Hou who bagged gold in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, will be tested by anti-doping authorities and if she fails the test, India's Mirabai Chanu will be awarded gold.

"She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," a source in the know of developments told ANI.

The rules clearly state, if an athlete fails the doping test, then the athlete who has won silver, will be awarded the gold.

Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

China's Zhihui Hou created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

WATCH | Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years':

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
